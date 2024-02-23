Let support bi-partisan efforts for our mutual benefit — Afenya-Markin to Minority Caucus

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, has called on the Minority in Parliament to strengthen bipartisanship with the Majority Caucus, highlighting the mutual benefits such collaboration can yield.

He implored them to align with his caucus for shared advantages within the parliamentary setting.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) following the approval of the leadership change in the Majority.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party on Friday sent a formal communication to the Speaker of Parliament with respect to changes in the leadership of the Majority.

It said the change aligned with the recent interpretation of parliamentary procedures by the Speaker and corresponds with the Speaker's latest ruling on the selection process.

In addition, members of the Majority Caucus participated in discussions centred on recommendations from the NEC concerning the leadership reshuffle.

Mr Afenyo-Markin called for cooperation and support of his colleagues, emphasizing the importance of unity for effective governance.

The new Majority Leader also took the opportunity to share the narrative on his life struggles, particularly in Winneba, where his political journey took root.

He recounted a crucial moment in 2004, where due to perceived youthfulness, was compelled to abandon his parliamentary bid.

The challenges of being deemed too young for such a responsibility led him to step back from the political arena.

The trajectory towards political success took a significant turn in 2012 when he triumphed, becoming the MP for Effutu.

His resilience and commitment to public service ultimately triumphed over the hurdles that once hindered his political aspirations.

This personal victory not only marked a turning point in his career but also set the stage for the remarkable moment of assuming the helm of affairs of the Majority.

He acknowledged the twists and turns of his journey, expressing gratitude for the support that propelled him to this pinnacle of parliamentary leadership.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, congratulated Mr Afenyo-Markin on his elevation as the new Majority Leader of the House.

He called for cooperation between the Minority Caucus and the Majority side to ensure the smooth running of parliamentary business.

The other leaders of the Majority are:

Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa

Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon

Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP, Sefwi Akontombra

