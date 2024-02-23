Akufo-Addo assigns additional responsibilities to ministers in recent reshuffle

In a significant development following a major reshuffle on February 14, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked several Ministers with additional responsibilities to fill vacancies in various Ministries without substantive ministers.

The reshuffle has led to a reallocation of duties among key government officials, aiming to streamline governance and ensure continuity in critical sectors.

Among the notable changes, Railway Minister John Peter Amewu has been assigned to oversee the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry until Lydia Seyram Alhassan is confirmed through the vetting process. Similarly, Interior Minister Henry Quartey will manage the Greater Accra Region until Nii Kwartei Titus Glover assumes the role of Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is set to handle the Information Ministry temporarily, pending the approval of his former deputy Fatimatu Abubakar. Additionally, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful will take charge of the Health Ministry until Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye assumes the substantive ministerial role.

Other appointments include Osei Bonsu Amoah managing the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, Volta Regional Minister Archibald Letsa overseeing the Oti region, and Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson assuming responsibility for Gender issues before Darkoa Newman's appointment.

Furthermore, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor will oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation until Ophelia Quansah Hayford assumes office.

These changes are expected to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in governance until substantive ministers are sworn in. They reflect the government's commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and performance across various ministries.

Details regarding the specific roles and duties of the Ministers in their additional responsibilities are yet to be disclosed. Observers are closely monitoring these adjustments to assess their impact on the political landscape and governance structure.