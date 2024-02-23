Ken Ofori-Atta officially appointed Senior Presidential Economic Advisor and Envoy

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s rumored appointment as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments has been confirmed.

Ofori-Atta was relieved of his duties as Finance Minister in President Akufo-Addo's Valentine's Day cabinet reshuffle on February 14.

His days in office as Finance Minister attracted calls for his dismissal amid the current economic crisis.

According to an official statement from the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare intercepted by ModernGhanan News, Ofori-Atta's new role began on February 15.

"I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments,” it read.

As Senior Presidential Advisor, Ofori-Atta will offer advisory services to the presidency on economic matters.

He will also serve as the president's special envoy for attracting international investments and developing capital markets.

Read letter below: