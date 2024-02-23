Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ellembelle: Esiama Clinic has been without physician for over a year – Chief laments

Health Ellembelle: Esiama Clinic has been without physician for over a year – Chief laments
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, the Chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has expressed concern over the absence of a physician at the Esiama Clinic for the past one year.

He said the situation was affecting healthcare delivery and appealed to the Government and other spirited organisations to help address it.

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan made the appeal when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, called on him at his Palace.

The visit followed an invitation by the chief for interaction on some developmental challenges and how best they could partner to address them.

The chief said the population of the Esiama Township was growing at a geometric progression and required a distinct physician to attend to the healthcare needs of the people.

He urged the MP to assist in upgrading the Clinic to a hospital and said he was ready to release land for the project to serve the community.

“Esiama deserves a befitting hospital, the old clinic is like a CHPS compound,” he said.

Mr Kofi Buah reminded the chief and elders of a district hospital project, which had been on the drawing board before the previous government left office, saying, the projections were made to site it hospital between Esiama and Nkroful.

He assured the chief and his elders that measures were being put in place to build the hospital for the area.

GNA

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer 1.8 million graduate unemployment exposes government's failure on jobs — NDC You...

44 minutes ago

Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ditched him Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ‘d...

58 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Attaleft and President Akufo-Addo Ken Ofori-Atta officially appointed Senior Presidential Economic Advisor and Env...

1 hour ago

Dr. John Kwakye What will be the usefulness of running mates if they are not part of campaign te...

1 hour ago

It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us —Kwesi Pratt reacts to Dan Botwe's appointment as Campaign Chairman ‘It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us’ — Kwesi Prat...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: KPMGs reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe Bright Simons writes: KPMG’s reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe

2 hours ago

Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27 Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27

2 hours ago

Afua Asantewaas sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded — Guinness World Record ‘Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded’ — Gu...

2 hours ago

53rd Police Cadet Course suspended 53rd Police Cadet Course suspended

2 hours ago

Unity of Parliament depends on me, I cant allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Markin Unity of Parliament depends on me, I can’t allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Mar...

Just in....
body-container-line