NPP primaries: I’m bitter because of what people I helped said about me, not because Bawumia won – Ken Agyapong

Headlines Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he still feels bitter about some incidents that characterised the flagbearer election held by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he is still bitter about the election and not because he lost to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on the KSM Show on Pan Africa Television, Ken Agyapong said he is still bitter because of the things some people he had helped to become MPs said about him because they did not support his candidacy.

“It is not every MP who didn’t vote for me that am angry at, no, everybody has a choice. But the very people who were my friends that I have helped to come to Parliament.

“It’s not the betrayal but the bad things they said about me, that is where I have the problem. So, who says I’m not bitter? I am bitter not because the vice-president won, I am bitter because the people that I have helped … the insults,” Ken Agyapong bemoaned.

Ken Agyapong despite declaring his candidacy for the NPP flagbearer position very late, managed to garner huge support and gave Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a ‘showdown.

At the end of the flagbearer race, Ken Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

He lost to Dr. Bawumia who polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47%.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

