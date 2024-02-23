Dumsor occurred under Mahama and was solved by Mahama, not NPP gov’t – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has indicated that it is false for anyone to argue that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government resolved the power crisis (dumsor) experienced under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

According to him, while it is factual to say ‘dumsor’ occurred under the Mahama government, it is also factual to say it was resolved by the Mahama government as well.

In a post shared on X, Sulemana Braimah called on all political parties to be factual in their campaign ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

“To make progress, as a nation, 2024 elections campaign messages must be factual.

“Fact: Dunsor occurred under Mahama and was resolved by the Mahama regime before he left office. NPP did not resolve Dumsor. By the time NPP came to power in 2017, there was no Dumsor,” Sulemana Braimah said in his post.

With just nine months to the 2024 General Elections, the ruling NPP government and the largest opposition party, the NDC are geared up to intensify their campaign in a bid to convince the Ghanaian electorates to win power.