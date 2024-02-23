Modern Ghana logo
Afenyo-Markin assumes role as new majority leader; promises to promote unity in Parliament

New Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-MarkinNew Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
23.02.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assumed his new role as the Majority Leader in Parliament.

The Effutu MP has taken over from the Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

Before his elevation to the new role, Alexander Afenyo-Markin served as the Deputy Majority Leader where he worked closely with his predecessor to pursue the agenda of government.

In his first address in Parliament after assuming his new role on Friday, February 23, the Effutu MP pledged to focus on uniting the house.

“The unity of this house will depend on me and I can’t allow rancour to prevail…I call for your cooperation,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei has been made the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Frank Annor Dompreh and Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu maintained their roles as Majority Whip and 1st Deputy Majority Whip respectively.

Meanwhile, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh will be serving as the 2nd Deputy Majority Whip.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

