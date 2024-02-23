Modern Ghana logo
18% salary increment to only managerial staff discriminatory, unacceptable — SIC Life employees spit fire

By Reporter
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The staff of State Insurance Company (SIC) Life Ltd have expressed their displeasure with the recent 18% salary increment exclusively granted to the managerial staff of the insurance company.

According to them, the decision was made without their consultation and ahead of the scheduled negotiations for the 2024-2025 salary review. They revealed this at their premises on Friday, 23rd February 2024.

Speaking to our reporter, the Union Chairman, Mr.Frederick Asare disclosed their displeasure with the current development. He said, “This action goes against established labor practices and constitutes a misuse of confidential information for personal gain by management. They have disregarded the contributions of all staff members, from cleaners to chief officers, who have equally contributed to the company's success.”

In furtherance, he stated that “various employee groups have voiced their dissatisfaction with this decision to management, yet there has been no acknowledgement or response from management to address these concerns. The lack of communication to us is a sign of disrespect towards the staff who have played a crucial role in the growth of SIC Life.”

To express their discontent, employees will be wearing red armbands and headgear starting today, February 23rd, 2024. They urge management to reconsider and extend the salary increase to all staff members before further negotiations take place.

Adding to it, the president of the Senior Staff Association (SSA) said “The disparity in salary increments is seen as a form of discrimination against certain staff members and is deemed unacceptable. We as employees stand united in our demand for equitable treatment and fair compensation, and we are prepared for further industrial action if fair treatment is not achieved.”

In conclusion, they called on management members to adhere to their requests to prevent further actions.

