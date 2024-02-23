What will be the usefulness of running mates if they are not part of campaign teams - John Kwakye questions Bawumia

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana. Dr. John Kwakye has raised issue about the formation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team without a running mate.

Dr. Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has this week unveiled his campaign team to help him in his quest to become the next President of Ghana.

However, the Vice President is yet to name his running mate.

This, Dr. John Kwakye finds problematic. According to him, this will likely make the running mate useless.

“If running mates are not part of campaign teams and manifesto committees, then what will be their usefulness?” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after naming his campaign team is expected to activate a nationwide campaign to drum home his plans for the country.

For political analysts, the Vice President will have a difficult task convincing Ghanaians due to the economic crisis and many broken promises.