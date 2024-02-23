Asenso- Boakye passes baton to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A formal ceremony has ben held at the Ministry of Works and Housing to mark the official handover from Francis Asenso-Boakye to the newly appointed Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

In a gesture of gratitude, Mr Asenso-Boakye acknowledged the dedicated staff and management of the Ministry for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

He urged them to extend the same cooperation to the incoming Minister, emphasizing the importance of a seamless transition.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Ministry, particularly the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on national finances, Mr Asenso-Boakye highlighted modest achievements during his time.

Among these accomplishments was the establishment of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS), designed to assist low-to-middle-income earners with rent advance payments, thereby improving housing accessibility.

As of January 31, 2024, the NRAS has benefited 1,492 individuals.

Furthermore, Mr Asenso-Boakye's tenure oversaw the transformation of the Hydrological Services Department into the autonomous Ghana Hydrological Authority through the passage of the Ghana Hydrological Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1085).

This legislative move significantly strengthened water management practices across the nation.

The establishment of the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) under Asenso-Boakye's leadership aimed to regulate real estate transactions, promote transparency, and enforce standards in the real estate market.

In an effort to stimulate private investment in the sector, Mr Asenso-Boakye initiated the review and amendment of the Rent Act, 1963, and the Rent Control Law, 1986.

A draft Bill is currently before Parliament for consideration.

Additionally, efforts to digitize the Rent Control Department will commence next month for enhanced public service.

Mr Asenso-Boakye laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Ghana Housing Authority (GHA), which received cabinet approval and is now on its way to Parliament for consideration and approval.

The Ministry successfully passed new building regulations to ensure a resilient built environment.

Noteworthy among his initiatives was the revised National Affordable Housing Programme, which aims to subsidize housing for Ghanaians through private sector collaboration.

The Pokuase affordable housing project, the first under this programme, is set to construct 8,000 housing units, with ongoing infrastructure works.

In the Redevelopment Programme, significant strides were made with housing units constructed for public sector workers in various locations, including Ridge, Airport Residential Area, Ringway Estate, and Lartebiokorshie, where 112 apartment units are currently under construction.

Incoming Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah commended Mr Asenso-Boakye and the Ministry staff for their remarkable achievements despite economic challenges.

He pledged to build upon their successes in service to the nation

- Classfmonline