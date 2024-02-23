15 women groups network to share ideas

23.02.2024 LISTEN

Fifteen women organizations drawn from five regions of Ghana have come together to constitute the Network for Women's Rights and Environmental Governance (NEWREG) to further champion women’s rights, the vulnerable in society and environmental protection.

NEWREG was formed under the auspices of Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG) with funding by the Global Greengrants Fund, US-based donor organization to provide a platform to share experiences and promote mineral governance, among others.

Membership of the NEWREG includes the Tano Women Environment and Development Ghana, Women Integrated Development Association, Media Coalition for Environment and Social Support, Model for Change, Advocacy for Gender, Environment and Social Support, Asaman-Koforidua Women Association for Development and Bema Climate Change Advocate.

Also, part of the Network are the Ahafo Young Women Movement, Women Environmental Defenders Association, Women Association for Environmental Sustainability, Noyem Women Association and Amangoase-Kramokrom-Yawbrefo Environmental Association of Goamu.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of NEWREG, the Executive Director of LEG, Mr. Richard Adjei-Poku said the occasion was also to engender partnerships and collaborations among members of the network, share experiences and learn from each other.

He said the occasion, which was on the theme: “mobilizing for sustainability”, was also to fashion out strategies to deepen the fight against injustices against women, children, the physically challenged, the vulnerable as well as work toward environmental protection.