Akufo-Addo commended for advocating enforcement of Spatial Planning Act

“Spatial planning, development standards and compliance with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) as well as regulations governing human settlements is the bedrock of national growth”, Planner Gifty Nyarko, the head of Physical Planning Department for the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly in the Bono region has observed.

In that regard, she commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for adding his voice to the call on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) to avert the situation of unplanned and haphazard developments.

In a speech read for the President during the inauguration of the newly elected and appointed Assembly Members on Monday, February 12, 2024, charged the Assembly Members to enforce the Act to curb haphazard development and to ensure orderly physical development.

Strict enforcement

In an interview at Odumase, the Sunyani West Municipal capital, Planner Nyarko affirmed that strictly enforcing the Act, (Act 925, Act 2016), development permits acquisition and other regulations is pivotal to orderly structural developments.

She indicated haphazard development is a phenomenon with serious implications for national development and public safety.

Hence, the President's weight behind enforcing the planning and building regulations would bring about systemic structures for environmental and human safety, she observed.

Planner Nyarko however noted that the enforcement of the Act cannot be achieved effectively without monitoring and supervision, and pleaded with the President and for that matter the government to support the physical planning departments and works department with vehicles and logistics for constant field monitoring.

Ms Nyarko said adherence to the Sections of the Spatial Planning Act, Act 925 (2016) was crucial when developing a land for whatever purpose, saying “Before one disposed of land for development, the person must adhere to the regulation targeted to reduce environmental challenges.”

Planner Nyarko was optimistic compliance with the regulations would drastically reduce most of the social and economic problems that the country had been grappling with over the years.