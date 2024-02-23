'You're grooming urban ICT literate youth against rural ICT illiterate youth' — Kofi Asare warns government over Computing in BECE

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), has warned the government that introducing Computing exams in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) risks deepening inequality between rural and urban students.

In a Facebook post on Friday, February 23, Mr. Asare said assessing Computing without ensuring all schools have computer laboratories will negatively impact students in deprived areas.

He stated: "Why are we using basic education to deepen inequality by grooming an urban ICT literate youth against a rural ICT illiterate youth."

Mr. Asare noted that according to a 2021 report, over 62% of public junior high schools lack functional computer labs.

More than half of children aged 6-14 in several deprived regions like Savannah, North East, and Upper West did not use ICT gadgets, he noted.

"So, what exactly have these poor children been taught, about computing, and what are they going to write?" asked Mr. Asare.

With Computing now compulsory in the basic education curriculum, the education expert warned the government is setting urban and rural students up for an unequal playing field if infrastructural gaps in the education system are not addressed.

His comments come as BECE candidates are scheduled to take Computing exams this year.

Read his full write-up below:

COMPUTING WITHOUT COMPUTERS-A TOOL FOR DEEPENING EDUCATION POVERTY AND INEQUALITY.

I hear BECE candidates will be writing Computing, a new COMPULSORY subject introduced as part of the new curriculum in 2019.

Unfortunately, about 62% of public JHS lack functioning computer laboratories (CDD, 2021), limiting access to ICT facilities for teaching and learning in Computing.

In deprived regions like Savanah (72%), North East (67%), Northern (65%), Upper West (61%), Upper East (56%) and Bono East (56%), more than half of children aged 6-14, did not use an ICT gadget. (GSS, 2021).

So, what exactly have these poor children been thought, about computing, and what are they going to write?

Is the government aware that without functioning computer labs in all basic schools, no effective teaching of the Computing curriculum can happen?

Why are we using basic education to deepen inequality by grooming an urban ICT literate youth against a rural ICT illiterate youth.

During the launch of the new curriculum, i indicated that, the importance of the new curriculum is seen in the availability of the critical building blocks required for its implementation; and not its content.