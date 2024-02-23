‘How will students write computing exams without computers?’ — Kofi Asare quizzes government

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, has raised concerns about how students are expected to take computing exams given limited access to technology in many Ghanaian schools.

In a Facebook post on Friday, February 23, Mr. Asare noted that according to a 2021 report by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), about 62% of public junior high schools lack functioning computer labs.

Mr. Asare further noted that over half of children aged 6-14 in several deprived regions like the Savannah, North East, Northern, Upper West and Upper East districts did not use an ICT gadget per a 2021 Ghana Statistical Service report.

With computing now a compulsory subject in the basic education curriculum, the education advocate worries students in under-resourced schools will be at a severe disadvantage when sitting for exams.

He urged the government to consider how effective learning can take place without functioning computer labs in all schools.

The education expert's remarks come as BECE candidates are scheduled to take the first-ever basic education exams in computing this year.

Read his full write-up below:

COMPUTING WITHOUT COMPUTERS-A TOOL FOR DEEPENING EDUCATION POVERTY AND INEQUALITY.

I hear BECE candidates will be writing Computing, a new COMPULSORY subject introduced as part of the new curriculum in 2019.

Unfortunately, about 62% of public JHS lack functioning computer laboratories (CDD, 2021), limiting access to ICT facilities for teaching and learning in Computing.

In deprived regions like Savanah (72%), North East (67%), Northern (65%), Upper West (61%), Upper East (56%) and Bono East (56%), more than half of children aged 6-14, did not use an ICT gadget. (GSS, 2021).

So, what exactly have these poor children been thought, about computing, and what are they going to write?

Is the government aware that without functioning computer labs in all basic schools, no effective teaching of the Computing curriculum can happen?

Why are we using basic education to deepen inequality by grooming an urban ICT literate youth against a rural ICT illiterate youth.

During the launch of the new curriculum, i indicated that, the importance of the new curriculum is seen in the availability of the critical building blocks required for its implementation; and not its content.