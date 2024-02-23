Stay away our Pokuase-Amansaman research lands - CSIR warn encroachers

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to government to halt ongoing encroachment on its Pokuase-Amansaman research sites.

The institute previously lost part of its over 400-acre land to the government for the construction of an affordable housing project in 2019. However, the group now laments the encroachment on the remaining 184-acre land allocated for its activities by a private developer.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Chairman of the CSIR Union, Michael Amoo-Gyasi, asserted that they will not relent in their efforts to protect their source of livelihood.

He emphasized that they are prepared to take any legal measures necessary to resist encroachment on their land.

This ultimatum underscores the seriousness of the situation and the determination of the CSIR to safeguard its research sites.

-Classfmonline