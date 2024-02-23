Modern Ghana logo
Allegation we're ‘playing soft’ with Sentuo Oil Refinery to the detriment of consumers incorrect – NPA

23.02.2024 LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has issued a press release to address the allegation by the Institute of Energy Security (IES) and the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) that it is "playing soft" for Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited (SORL).

According to NPA, the allegation is incorrect.

In its press release issued on Thursday, February 22, the National Petroleum Authority stressed that it has at all times enforced the rules and regulations governing the industry fairly and equitably.

“The NPA has at all material times, enforced the rules and regulations governing the industry fairly and equitably. It is therefore incorrect for the IES and COPEC to allege that the NPA is "playing soft" with SORL to the detriment of consumers and the state,” part of the NPA release said.

The Authority further disclosed that during its monitoring and verification exercise on February 16, the petrol consignment which has gotten COPEC and IES talking was noted to exhibit vapour pressure above the maximum requirement per the Ghana Standard for Petrol, GS 140:2022.

The NPA said it immediately directed the suspension of the sale of the consignment at the refinery and further directed the evacuation of the product from the affected stations.

“It is incorrect and alarmist for the IES and COPEC to allege that the "out-of-specification products are reported as causing damage to vehicles and machinery." No such damage to vehicles has occurred as the defect has to do with high vapour pressure,” NPA added in its release.

Below is a copy of the NPA release.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

