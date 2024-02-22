Modern Ghana logo
22.02.2024

Afenyo-Markin takes over as Majority Leader

In a significant reshuffle within Ghana's parliamentary leadership, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu, has been appointed as the new Majority Leader.

This decision follows the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana's longest-serving lawmaker, who formally announced his departure during a crucial meeting at the presidency in Accra on Wednesday.

Joining Afenyo-Markin in key leadership roles are Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, who assumes the position of Deputy Majority Leader, and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, who retains his position as Chief Whip.

Additionally, Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed as Deputy Whip, while Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, takes on the role of Second Deputy Whip.

The reshuffle comes amidst expressions of disappointment from some members of Parliament, notably Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, Osei-Owusu expressed regret over Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's decision to step down, describing him as a "fantastic leader" and an "extremely hardworking person."

Responding to queries about whether Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was compelled to resign, Osei-Owusu dismissed such suggestions, stating, "I don't have any such information, I have no basis for that conclusion."

The appointment of Afenyo-Markin and the new leadership team marks a significant transition in Ghana's parliamentary landscape, with expectations high for continued effective leadership and governance in the country's legislative affairs.

