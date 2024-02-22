Tenants’ union demands apology from Hawa Koomson over rent comment

22.02.2024 LISTEN

National Tenants Union of Ghana (NATUG) is demanding an apology from the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson over an alleged unpleasant statement.

The demand follows a comment the MP made during an interview with Onua Television on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Hawa Koomson stated that Ghanaians should be grateful for the rent charge in Ghana, asserting that it is more expensive in Canada.

She said, “People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That's for a single room, not even a chamber and hall.”

The union, in a statement on Thursday, February 22, 2024, expressed dismay at the statement by the Minister and demanded an apology to Ghanaians.





- citinewsroom