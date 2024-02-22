‘We can’t do things like that’ – Atta Akyea raises concern about Majority leadership shakeup

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has indicated that he is surprised the leadership of the Majority in Parliament is being changed.

According to him, the party finds itself in a difficult situation as a change in leadership in the caucus happened too late.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, Samuel Atta Akyea said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be doing things like this.

“I was very surprised because I felt considering the times we are in, we can’t do things like that. Because our situation is a bit precarious if you look at our numbers and that of the NDC. And I felt it was too late in the day to make changes to crash our unity. So, I was a bit surprised it happened,” Samuel Atta Akyea said.

In the leadership shakeup of the Majority in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been replaced by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has reportedly been offered a key role as chairman of the NPP's election 2024 manifesto committee.

Amid what political analysts are terming as divisiveness in the NPP, political analyst Dr. Asah-Asante has argued that it will not do the party any good.

Speaking to Citi News, he said a party that is struggling to satisfy the needs of Ghanaians should do everything to address all challenges and focus on their collective ambition.

“Obviously, these types of activities are not ones that anyone can pride themselves on. Once you have such a problem you have to find a solution for it. Whatever decision that is taken should be in the supreme interest of the people who support the party.

“I expected the leadership of the caucus and the party to engage and iron their differences to come out with a decision that everyone will be proud of," Dr. Asah-Asante said.