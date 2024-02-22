Modern Ghana logo
22.02.2024 General News

New Parliamentary Standing Orders problematic, Caucus can choose a leader without consulting the party – Former Majority Leader

By CitiNewsRoom
A former Majority Leader Abraham Ossei Aidooh has expressed concerns over Parliament’s new standing orders, suggesting potential challenges for political parties in selecting parliamentary caucus leaders.

This follows the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the Majority Leader position on February 21, 2024.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin had previously ruled that the appointment of caucus leaders should involve the political parties.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ossei Aidooh, the former NPP Tema West MP, argued that any interpretation allowing political party involvement in the selection process is legally incorrect.

“The way it is carved creates problems for everybody. You cannot imagine some parliamentary caucus choosing a leader without consulting the political party.

“For instance, the Majority Leader has also been a minister, which is an elevation and so certainly there must be some consultations. How can you choose someone the president is not prepared to make a minister?

“Legally, the Caucus can choose a leader without consulting the party, even though that may never happen, but in case they do it, they will not be wrong.”

