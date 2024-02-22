Water crises hits Oti SECTECH as students roam in town for help 

Modern Ghana logo
The Oti Secondary Technical School (SECTECH) is experiencing water crises, which have compelled hundreds of boarding students to roam nearby neighbourhoods in search of water.

The Ghana News Agency spotted most students with yellow gallons roaming in search of water during class hours.

Some students (names withheld), expressed their frustration to the GNA, saying “We have been experiencing a water crisis since school resumed and this is adversely affecting our academic activities.

“By the time we get to our classrooms, we are already tired, and we cannot even concentrate, so we sleep in class.”

They appealed to the government, the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, and individuals to come to their aid to end the water crises.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has assured students of his commitment to resolve the acute water crises as soon as possible.

Interacting with the GNA, he said that his engineers were working tirelessly to find a lasting solution to that challenge.

The MCE assured the students and people to restore supplies.

GNA gathered that the school has been battling with the water crisis for a long time and the unbearable situation was having an adverse effect on effective teaching and learning as students spent contact hours searching for water.

