More people with higher education unemployed — Ghana Statistical Service

A recent study conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has uncovered alarming levels of unemployment among educated Ghanaians, despite their willingness and availability to work.

According to the report, nearly a quarter of individuals, accounting for 22.3 percent, who experienced unemployment between January 2022 and September 2023 had completed tertiary education. Additionally, approximately 48 percent of those facing unemployment possessed secondary education qualifications.

The study, presented by the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, during the release of the Ghana 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) quarter three labor statistics bulletin in Accra, defined an unemployment spell as a continuous period during which an individual remained jobless despite the capacity and desire to work.

Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, Professor Annim revealed that around 200,000 individuals had encountered unemployment for at least 12 months during the specified period. Notably, the incidence of unemployment was particularly pronounced among females, urban residents, and individuals aged between 15 and 24 years.

The survey also tracked individuals experiencing prolonged unemployment spells, ranging from six to 21 months. It found that approximately 1.3 million people had remained unemployed for six months by the third quarter of 2023.

Youth unemployment, constituting 1.3 million individuals aged between 15 and 35 years, accounted for over three-quarters of the total unemployed population of 1.85 million in the country.

According to Professor Annim, this concerning trend necessitates targeted policy interventions, particularly aimed at addressing youth unemployment. He emphasized the importance of policymakers directing their attention and resources towards initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The report also provided insights into regional disparities in unemployment rates, with the Western Region, Greater Accra, and North East recording the highest year-on-year increases. Conversely, the Northern, Savannah, and Bono East regions experienced declines in unemployment rates.

Furthermore, statistics on labor mobility revealed that a significant proportion of individuals transitioning from employment to unemployment status remained without jobs, underscoring the need for effective strategies to facilitate job creation and enhance labor market stability.

Addressing the findings, George Amoah, Director of Research, Statistics, and Information Management at the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations (MELR), emphasized the government's reliance on such data for informed decision-making. He assured that the ministry would explore avenues to leverage the report's insights to promote decent work opportunities for all citizens.

The GSS report underscores the urgency of implementing targeted policies and interventions to address unemployment challenges and foster inclusive economic growth in Ghana.