‘Dead man’ comes back to life after ambulance hit pothole while on its way for burial

Doctors say he'd passed away, but fate had other plans for 80-year-old Darshan Singh Brar.

As his body was being transported for burial, a sudden jolt brought him back to the land of the living in an incredible story of divine intervention, reports India-based NDTV.

It was a routine ambulance ride like any other - transporting a body from Patiala to the village of Nising for final rites.

Those accompanying 80-year-old Brar had already come to terms with his passing and were making arrangements customary after death.

Somewhere along the bumpy road, the ambulance hit a pothole. It was then that Brar's attentive grandson noticed a movement in his hand.

Checking further, he detected a faint pulse. Wasting no time, he urged the driver to make a detour to the hospital in Karnal.

There, doctors were stunned by what they found. Despite being declared deceased, Brar was very much alive, breathing and with a heartbeat.

"My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather's death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other residents who knew him, and they had already gathered to mourn his passing," recalled Balwan Singh, one of Brar's grandsons in an interview with NDTV.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

