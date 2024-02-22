Modern Ghana logo
We don't demand payment for services through phone calls; beware of fraudsters – ECG warns public

2 HOURS AGO

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the public to beware of fraudsters.

In a release on Thursday, February 22, the company said it has become increasingly aware of the activities of some fraudsters who call customers to demand payments through certain mobile money accounts to access services provided by the company.

ECG warns the public not to entertain such calls and ensure such incidents are reported for the fraudsters to be tracked and brought to book.

“The attention of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been drawn to activities of fraudsters who call ECG customers in the name of ECG to make payments to certain mobile money accounts to access ECG services.

“Customers should please note that ECG does not demand payments for services through phone calls. Customers are strongly advised to personally initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code*226#) for all payments,” parts of a release from ECG said.

The release added, “Management of ECG takes this opportunity to urge all customers to beware of these fraudsters and report such incidents to the security agencies or the nearest ECG office to assist ECG to track and bring these fraudsters to book.”

ECG further urges the public to download its Mobile App (ECG POWER) from the ECG website (www.ecg.com.gh), Play Store or App Store for convenience in transacting business with ECG.

Customers are also advised to visit any ECG office for assistance in accessing the ECG Mobile App and other ECG services.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

