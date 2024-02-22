Krowor Municipal Director encourages mother language proficiency

Mrs Wilhelmina Adu Asamoah, Krowor Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on students of St. Francis International School in Buade-Nungua to learn to speak and write in their mother language.

Proficiency in a mother tongue, she explained, would promote academic advancement, a sense of belonging and identity, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Mrs Adu-Asamoah made the call when the NCCE and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) visited the school on Wednesday to commemorate International Mother Language Day.

She stated, “Prioritise the learning of your native language. Learning in your native language is critical for academic success. This will also boost your self-esteem and critical thinking abilities.”

The Municipal Director also called on parents to teach their children to write and speak their native tongues in their homes.

She presented GA Textbooks to the proprietor of the school, Mrs. Lucy Eshun on behalf of NCCE, UNESCO - GHANA and ACCRA WORLD BOOK CAPITAL.

A member of the UNESCO Monitoring Team, Madam Naa Shormeh Nortey, urged pupils to learn their mother language.

The NCCE and UNESCO-GHANA commemorated International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic diversity and multilingual education.