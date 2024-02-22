Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Krowor Municipal Director encourages mother language proficiency

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || contributor
Social News Krowor Municipal Director encourages mother language proficiency
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mrs Wilhelmina Adu Asamoah, Krowor Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on students of St. Francis International School in Buade-Nungua to learn to speak and write in their mother language.

Proficiency in a mother tongue, she explained, would promote academic advancement, a sense of belonging and identity, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Mrs Adu-Asamoah made the call when the NCCE and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) visited the school on Wednesday to commemorate International Mother Language Day.

She stated, “Prioritise the learning of your native language. Learning in your native language is critical for academic success. This will also boost your self-esteem and critical thinking abilities.”

The Municipal Director also called on parents to teach their children to write and speak their native tongues in their homes.

She presented GA Textbooks to the proprietor of the school, Mrs. Lucy Eshun on behalf of NCCE, UNESCO - GHANA and ACCRA WORLD BOOK CAPITAL.

A member of the UNESCO Monitoring Team, Madam Naa Shormeh Nortey, urged pupils to learn their mother language.

The NCCE and UNESCO-GHANA commemorated International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic diversity and multilingual education.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Mental health disorders to be on NHIS from April 1, 2024 Mental health disorders to be on NHIS from April 1, 2024

4 hours ago

'It's dangerous to convey patients in public transport' - Ambulance Service 'It's dangerous to convey patients in public transport' - Ambulance Service

4 hours ago

More people with higher education unemployed — Ghana Statistical Service More people with higher education unemployed — Ghana Statistical Service

4 hours ago

More females getting employed than males – GSS More females getting employed than males – GSS 

4 hours ago

Applicants come with pastors, friends to overcrowd Canadian Visa Centre – IOM Applicants come with pastors, friends to overcrowd Canadian Visa Centre – IOM

4 hours ago

Calm restored at Osino after students and residents clash Calm restored at Osino after students and residents clash

4 hours ago

Romance Scam: Hajia4Real agrees to pay over 4million to US authorities Romance Scam: Hajia4Real agrees to pay over $4million to US authorities

4 hours ago

Stop the cowardly attacks at Alan — Movement for Change warns NPP and NDC Stop the cowardly attacks at Alan — Movement for Change warns NPP and NDC

4 hours ago

GNFS threatens to boycott, blacklist certain areas over attacks on firefighters GNFS threatens to boycott, blacklist certain areas over attacks on firefighters

4 hours ago

Kumasi International Airport to be ready by April — Dr. Amin Adam Kumasi International Airport to be ready by April — Dr. Amin Adam

Just in....
body-container-line