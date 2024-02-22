Nana Akomea, CEO of the State Transport Company (STC) and Deputy Campaign Chairman for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to recent alleged tribal remarks made by Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate.

Fiifi Kwetey had earlier described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "disgrace to northerners," alleging that the Vice President has failed, especially people of the northern sector of Ghana.

Uncharacteristically, Nana Akomea chose to meet Fiiifi Kwetey "boot for boot" in a detailed response to the NDC Chief Scribe's comments.

In his write-up, Nana Akomea urged Fiifi Kwetey not to forget similar accusations made by a prominent NDC member from the North, Martin Amidu.

He reminded Kwetey of Amidu's public labelling of former President John Dramani Mahama as a "disgrace to the North" in 2015, based on his tolerance of corruption.

“I have seen a video of Mr Fifi Kwetey, shouting to an audience in Northern Ghana, that Dr Bawumia was a disgrace to the North, and warned voters in the North not to vote for Dr Bawumia on account of his “disgraceful” behaviour.

“Dr Bawumia’s behaviour that caused Mr Fiifi Kwetey to warn voters in the North against him, is not clear, but l remember another lament about “disgraceful” behaviour against another politician from the North.

“This particular lamentation came from another NDC politician, Mr Martin Amidu…Mr Amidu believed that President Mahama’s tolerance of corruption was so disgraceful that it would be difficult for the country to vote for another Northerner to become president.

“In Amidu’s words “…because of his behaviour, for the next 20, 30 years this country will not vote for a Northern President and he is disgracing me as a Northerner; and l don’t like it.”

Nana Akomea further reacted "If Fiifi Kwetey is looking for a politician who has been a 'disgrace' to the North, he need not look further than in his party, as testified by a Northern NDC politician."

He justified his reaction, referring to himself as a "tiger" who is ready to go after anyone who wants to soil his candidate witth tribal politics.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he stated "I am a tiger...So, the likes of such people, the only way you can straighten them is to show them that the path they've taken is wrong."