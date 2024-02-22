Modern Ghana logo
Gov’t committed to providing jobs for 1.5 million unemployed youth – John Kumah

Social News Dr. John Kumah
1 HOUR AGO
Dr. John Kumah

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah has assured that government is committed to making the necessary investments to address unemployment in the country.

The Ghana Statistical Service in a latest release has indicated that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth do not have jobs.

Speaking at the media launch of the Wealth and Jobs Expo in Accra on Wednesday, February 21, Dr. John Kumah acknowledged the worrying situation, noting that government policies have been designed to address the issue.

He said thanks to the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy, government managed to generate GHS1.19 billion in 2023.

According to the Deputy Finance Minister, part of this money will be used to create jobs through several interventions being rolled out by government.

“The Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday announced that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth are unemployed. Last year, E-levy generated GH¢1.19 billion and as part of dealing with the job situation… unemployment situation.

“Government has committed funds through YouStart from this E-levy sources…to GEA and NEIP to address the unemployment situation in the country, and I am happy to announce that institutions like Wealth and Jobs Expo and all private groups that are willing to help create jobs in the private sector will also be supported to help create jobs and businesses in the private sector,” Dr. John Kumah said.

Meanwhile, the ruling government according to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has created over 2 million jobs since taking over from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

