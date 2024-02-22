‘I don't want to be the eye of the storm to avoid cataclysmic consequences’ — Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains resignation

Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has explained his voluntary resignation as Majority Leader of Parliament.

He said the move was to avoid becoming "the eye of the storm", amid reported tensions within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus in Parliament.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced his decision to step down at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo, NPP national officers and majority caucus members held on Wednesday, February 21.

"I do not want to be the eye of the storm. Nothing should be done that would precipitate cataclysmic consequences," he said as quoted by Onuaonline.

The veteran MP, who has served in Parliament since 1997, said there were issues raised about him in his absence from the country that he did not want to be connected to.

"There is a difficult battle ahead of us, to which enterprise all of us must commit ourselves. We are at a critical juncture that requires absolute unity and peace within our ranks to successfully prosecute the 'Breaking the 8 Agenda'," he noted.

The Suame MP stressed that he wants to afford the caucus "the opportunity to choose their leader" and ensure unity as the government pursues its goal of breaking the 8-year electoral cycle.

The resignation comes amid divisions within the NPP caucus over proposals to reshuffle the majority leadership last week.

While some MPs supported replacing Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as leader, others opposed the idea creating tension within the ruling party.