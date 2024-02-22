Modern Ghana logo
Minority accuses Dr. Ayew Afriyie of sabotaging Covid-19 expenditure probe

Minority in Parliament has accused Dr Ayew Afriyie, the chairman of the Health Committee, of deliberately obstructing a parliamentary probe into the government’s COVID-19 expenditure.

Parliament’s Speaker, Alban Bagbin, assigned the Finance and Health Committees the task of promptly probing the utilization of COVID-19 funds.

This directive was issued in response to perceived irregularities in the handling of COVID-19 funds, as presented by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

On Wednesday, February 21, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, voiced concerns on the Parliament floor, accusing the MP for Effiduase/Asokore of undermining the investigation.

“The chairman of the joint committee, Ayew Afriyie, has not called a meeting to sit on the matter. The ranking member cannot obviously call a meeting and it is only the chairman who can call the meeting. So we are sensing some form of sabotage.

“There was a sub-committee that the joint committee formed and developed a guideline, and submitted it to the joint committee, which it accepted and as we speak, this matter has been delayed for almost eight months, and we cannot continue like this.”

-citinewsroom

Minority accuses Dr. Ayew Afriyie of sabotaging Covid-19 expenditure probe

