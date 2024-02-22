MFWA holds 2-day workshop in Accra to enhance capacities of journalists in peacebuilding, democratic consolidation

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) on Wednesday, February 21, completed a two-day workshop in Accra organised to enhance the capacities of journalists in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and democratic consolidation in Ghana through peace journalism.

The workshop which kicked off at the Sunlodge Hotel at Tesano on Tuesday, February 20, is part of a series of workshops under a project being spearheaded by MFWA to equip the media with knowledge on fact-based conflict-sensitive reporting.

The project targeted at training 100 journalists across the country has become necessary ahead of the crucial 2024 General Elections.

With funding support from the US Embassy in Ghana, this week’s training had participation from 26 journalists selected from various media houses in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, and Central Regions.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Prof. Kwame Karikari, board member of the Media Foundation for West Africa said in a year where the country’s major election will be contested by leaders of the two biggest political parties from the north, the media needs to up their game.

Prof. Kwame Karikari noted that not only is it important for the media to explain issues to the public but they must also be promoters of peace throughout the period.

“This year’s election calls for a critical attitude from the media. They must help the people to think through and understand the issues. We need you [the media] to raise the bar. Don’t drop to the level of insults.

“Let’s promote peace in this year’s general election so that we can continue to live peacefully in our homes,” Prof. Karikari charged the media.

In his remarks, the MFWA board member who is also a renowned journalist expressed appreciation to the US Embassy in Ghana for continuously supporting the Foundation.

He said their support makes an important contribution to the democracy of Ghana - not taken for granted by the Foundation.

Prof. Kwame Karikari speaking at the opening of the workshop

On his part, Charge D’Affairs at the US Embassy in Ghana, Rolf Olson stressed that the priority of his government is to support Ghanaians by supporting organisations such as MFWA to promote peace and conflict resolution.

He said the US Embassy hopes the training will help the media to diffuse conflict through the discharge of their work to foster a more peaceful country.

“We are making this investment because journalists have an important role to play in peacebuilding. You have the power to empower communities to de-escalate conflict,” Rolf Olson said.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Mr. George Amoh congratulated MFWA for organising what he described as a very important training.

He noted that in a year when the general election is going to test the resilience of Ghana’s democracy, it calls for the kind of media profession that will help the country sail through the difficulties and come out successfully and peacefully.

He admonished journalists to respect the profession and practice by upholding the values and ethics of journalism.

“….Also be guided by integrity. I just want to encourage you. Be guided because integrity is very important. If you have it, you will go far. You should also be guided by accountability,” Mr. George Amoh advised the participants.

The training in Accra was facilitated by Prof. Kwame Karikari, Dr. Kojo Impraim, Programme Director at Media for Peace and Sustainable Development, Kwaku Krobea Asante, Team Lead at Fact-Check Ghana, and National Peace Council Deputy Director in charge of Conflict Management, Mr. Frank Wilson Bodza.

The journalists who participated in the workshop were trained on conflict-sensitive reporting, approaches to fact-based reporting, how to counter mis/disinformation, and how journalists can contribute to peaceful 2024 elections in Ghana.