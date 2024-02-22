‘We don't demand payments for services through phone calls’ — ECG advises against MoMo fraudsters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is alerting customers to be on high alert for fraudsters posing as ECG representatives and demanding mobile money payments over the phone.

In a disclaimer released on Thursday, February 22, ECG's management said "Customers should please note that ECG does not demand payments for services through phone calls."

ECG is urging the public to only use the official ECG Mobile App or visit one of their offices to conduct financial transactions with the power distributor.

"Customers are strongly advised to personally initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code *226#) for all payments,” the statement noted.

"Management of ECG takes this opportunity to urge all customers to beware of these fraudsters and report such incidents to the security agencies or the nearest ECG office to assist ECG to track and bring these fraudsters to book,” it added.