Both NPP, NDC have been corrupt when in power; Ghanaians will face difficulty choosing a president this year – Prof. Kwame Karikari

Board member of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Prof. Kwame Karikari has argued that Ghanaian electorates face a difficult task in choosing who to become the next President in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, this is because there is not much difference between the governance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the opening of a capacity-building workshop in Accra, Prof. Kwame Karikari cited corruption as an example, insisting that the canker has been pervasive in the governments of both NPP and NDC.

“Ghanaians have seen how the two parties rule. If we take critical issues such as corruption, in the view of as many Ghanaians as I know there is not much of a difference between the two parties when they are in governance. Corruption has been as equally bad here and has been equally bad there.

“Therefore, the choice of who to vote for this year is quite complex and difficult for many voters,” Prof. Kwame Karikari argued.

During the training, Prof. Kwame Karikari implored the media to use their platforms to help the electorates understand the critical issues that will come up for voters to make the right decisions in the general elections.

He stressed that whether it is the NPP or NDC that will win the election, Ghana must go on and remain peaceful.

The training workshop for journalists was organised by MFWA with funding support from the US Embassy in Ghana.

The two-day workshop was held at the Sunlodge Hotel at Tesano from Tuesday, February 20 to Wednesday, February 21.

The training focused on enhancing the media’s role in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and democratic consolidation in Ghana through peace journalism, and fact-based conflict-sensitive reporting ahead of the 2024 general elections.