‘Opana' Mahama has failed to set clear agenda since becoming NDC flagbearer in May 2023, Bawumia did solid —Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticized John Dramani Mahama for failing to clearly outline his vision and plans since becoming the party's presidential candidate last May.

In a post via X on Thursday, February 22, Mr Anyidoho praised NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for hitting the ground running with his campaign after being elected in November 2023.

He noted that within two months, Dr Bawumia had outlined policy rollout plans, ministerial reshuffles and named campaign and manifesto teams.

However, Mr Anyidoho said Mr Mahama has only generated "24-hour economy confusion" since emerging as the NDC flagbearer in May 2023.

"When I talk about Agenda Setting: Flagbearer elected 04/11/23; Solid outdooring same day; Policy Rollout 07/02/24; Ministerial reshuffle 14/02/24; Naming of Campaign Team 19/02/24; Naming of Manifesto Team 21/02/24. Opana popped up since May 2023; Only 24hr confusion. NDC," he wrote