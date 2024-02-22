Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

MoH launches Health Television

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || Contributor
Health MoH launches Health Television
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

To transform the dissemination of health information and empower citizens to make informed health decisions, the Ministry of Health has launched a Health Television.

The outgoing Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, who launched the station in Accra, said the Ministry recognised that knowledge is the cornerstone of empowerment, adding that “through MoH TV, we pledge to equip our people with the information they need to lead healthier lives.”

He reiterated that MoH TV would be a platform for dialogue, innovation and collective action.

The Minister said, “It is a manifestation of our belief that every Ghanaian deserves access to accurate and reliable health information regardless of their background or circumstances.”

“Our vision for MoH TV is clear: to emerge as the pre-eminent source of reliable health information, a beacon of knowledge, illuminating the path towards better health outcomes for all Ghanaians. Through engaging television programming, we aim to transcend the mere dissemination of facts; we aspire to ignite conversations, foster understanding and inspire action,” he emphasised.

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin is befitting replacement for Kyei Mensah-Bonsu – Franklin Cudjoe Afenyo-Markin is befitting replacement for Kyei Mensah-Bonsu – Franklin Cudjoe

56 minutes ago

GH1.19billion generated from E-levy in 2023 – John Kumah GH¢1.19billion generated from E-levy in 2023 – John Kumah

56 minutes ago

National Association of Institutional Suppliers to picket at Education Ministry March 4 for arrears National Association of Institutional Suppliers to picket at Education Ministry ...

56 minutes ago

Greek Cup: Baba Rahman regains consciousness after collapsing on pitch Greek Cup: Baba Rahman regains consciousness after collapsing on pitch

56 minutes ago

Ablakwa points out over 700 unaddressed cases by parliamentary committees Ablakwa points out over 700 unaddressed cases by parliamentary committees

56 minutes ago

EC to announce electoral calendar before February ends EC to announce electoral calendar before February ends

56 minutes ago

There wont be clash of egos in Bawumias campaign team – Nana Akomea There won’t be clash of egos in Bawumia’s campaign team – Nana Akomea

12 hours ago

Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee after resignation Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee af...

12 hours ago

Dafeamekpor sues Railway Development Authority CEO over post-retirement contract Dafeamekpor sues Railway Development Authority CEO over post-retirement contract

13 hours ago

NPP only interested in breaking the 8 – Ibrahim Murtala NPP only interested in breaking the 8 – Ibrahim Murtala

Just in....
body-container-line