COPEC, IES want Sentuo Oil Refinery shut down, investigated by OSP

Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and the Institute for Energy Security (IES) have urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to shut down the Chinese Sentuo Oil Refinery over alleged illegal operations.

COPEC and IES, in a statement on February 21, 2024, raised concerns about the refinery operating without the appropriate permit from the NPA and also supplying alleged substandard fuel to Ghanaians.

The institutions, in the statement, explained that in line with the provisions of the NPA Act 2005, all individuals engaging in business or commercial activity in the downstream sector of the industry must acquire a permit from the board before operating.

However, IES and COPEC insist that Sentuo has not acquired the necessary permits for oil processing and trading.

“These worrying developments by the Sentuo Oil Refinery in pumping sub-standard products unto the Ghanaian market, if left to continue could see a surge in malfunctioning engines, particularly in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the three Northern regions as a larger bulk of these bad products are believed to have been trucked to these regions.”

The energy watchdogs also called on the Special Prosecutor to investigate the refinery’s activities.

They also warn that they will take legal action against the Ghana Standards Authority and the National Petroleum Authority if the situation is not addressed.

-citinewsroom