Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
21.02.2024 Headlines

Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee after resignation

By Reporter
Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee after resignation
21.02.2024 LISTEN

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and Former Majority Leader in Parliament has been appointed as the chairman of Vice President Bawumia's manifesto committee.

This announcement comes shortly after Hon. Mensah Bonsu's resignation from his position as the majority leader in parliament.

The newly formed committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2016 and 2020 manifestos. Additionally, it will engage with relevant stakeholders to develop a pragmatic manifesto for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Manifesto Committee has been mandated to execute its responsibilities diligently and professionally. Its ultimate goal is to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges faced by Ghanaians, ensuring it stands the test of time.

Hon. Mensah Bonsu's appointment underscores the party's commitment to crafting a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.

Below is the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations:

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee after resignation Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee af...

1 hour ago

Dafeamekpor sues Railway Development Authority CEO over post-retirement contract Dafeamekpor sues Railway Development Authority CEO over post-retirement contract

1 hour ago

10 students injured after school building collapsed on them at Adeiso 10 students injured after school building collapsed on them at Adeiso

1 hour ago

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader amidst NPP turmoil

2 hours ago

Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress NDC 2024 elections: 'The suffering in Ghana indicates It's a must-win for NDC; don't...

2 hours ago

You've pledged to work with 50 ministers but your campaign team alone is 40 —Kwesi Pratt 'doubts' Bawumias consistency You've pledged to work with 50 ministers but your campaign team alone is 40 — Kw...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has directed us to complete all stalled projects in Ashanti Region —Dr Amin Adam Akufo-Addo has directed us to complete all stalled projects in Ashanti Region — ...

2 hours ago

Go to court if you disagree with decision to appoint caucus leaders – Speaker Bagbin to NPP MPs Go to court if you disagree with decision to appoint caucus leaders – Speaker Ba...

2 hours ago

NPP only interested in breaking the 8 – Ibrahim Murtala NPP only interested in breaking the 8 – Ibrahim Murtala

2 hours ago

Being a manager of Unilever Ghana at age 22 shaped my vision for Ghana's future; I'll give same opportunity to the youth —Alan Being a manager of Unilever Ghana at age 22 shaped my vision for Ghana's future;...

Just in....
body-container-line