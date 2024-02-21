Osei Kyei Mensah consoled with new role, chairs Bawumia's manifesto committee after resignation

21.02.2024 LISTEN

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and Former Majority Leader in Parliament has been appointed as the chairman of Vice President Bawumia's manifesto committee.

This announcement comes shortly after Hon. Mensah Bonsu's resignation from his position as the majority leader in parliament.

The newly formed committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2016 and 2020 manifestos. Additionally, it will engage with relevant stakeholders to develop a pragmatic manifesto for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Manifesto Committee has been mandated to execute its responsibilities diligently and professionally. Its ultimate goal is to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges faced by Ghanaians, ensuring it stands the test of time.

Hon. Mensah Bonsu's appointment underscores the party's commitment to crafting a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.

Below is the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations: