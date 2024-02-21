Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader amidst NPP turmoil

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

In a significant development, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has tendered his voluntary resignation with immediate effect. This pivotal decision was unveiled during a crucial meeting of the majority group convened on Wednesday evening.

The meeting, held at the Jubilee House's banquet hall in Accra, was convened by President Nana Akufo-Addo and was attended by a majority of the group's members. The gathering was called amidst escalating tensions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary group, fueled by reports of plans to replace Kyei Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's decision to step down signals a significant moment in Ghanaian parliamentary politics, paving the way for the party and caucus to formalize leadership changes that were under consideration. This move is aimed at restoring harmony and direction within the NPP's parliamentary faction.

According to reports, Justin Kodua, the Party General Secretary, has been authorized to formally announce these changes within the next 24 hours. The announcement is expected to provide clarity on the leadership structure of the majority group and usher in a new phase of governance in Parliament.

The leadership change comes in the aftermath of a ruling by Speaker of Parliament, Alban SK Bagbin, emphasizing the role of political parties in selecting parliamentary leaders. Bagbin's statement, issued under the authority to interpret the Standing Orders of Parliament, underscored the imperative for party mechanisms to play a central role in such decisions.

The shakeup aligns with recent legal discussions surrounding the NPP's leadership restructuring, particularly concerning the selection of the Majority Caucus leadership. These debates focused on reconciling the NPP Constitution with the revised Standing Orders of Parliament, highlighting the conflict between the delegation of leadership selection to the Majority Caucus and the empowerment of the National Council in the NPP Constitution.