Professor Kofi Agyekum, former Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, has expressed his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's "Tap and Go" initiative, emphasizing the need to keep it free from partisan politics.

While commending the initiative for its potential to enhance the transport sector and embrace digital advancements, Professor Agyekum urged personnel involved to serve in the interest of God and the country.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Agyekum highlighted the positive impact the "Tap and Go" initiative could have on transport services and the ease with which passengers can board buses.

However, he cautioned against mixing the initiative with party politics, emphasizing the importance of executing responsibilities for the greater good.

"Let's not mix it with party politics...and every person placed in charge of something should think that he or she is not doing it for himself or herself and his or her family but rather doing it for God and country for whatever you do, its consequences await you in the future," Agyekum advised.

The linguistics expert expressed optimism about the future of the transport sector if the "Tap and Go" initiative is effectively implemented, emphasizing that it can streamline services and benefit both transport companies and passengers.

The "Tap and Go" initiative was launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on February 19 at the Head Office of Metro Mass Limited.

During the launch, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the challenges faced by Ghana's public transport system and emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these issues through the introduction of the "Tap and Go" Transport Service.

“It is a momentous occasion in our journey towards a more efficient and digitally empowered transportation system.

“Ghana’s public transport system is faced with several challenges. Notably, delays at stations, inability to identify passengers in case of accidents, corruption with drivers under-declaring their earnings, inability to effectively monitor vehicle activities and financial performance of vehicles, lack of access to credit due to inability of banks to verify the revenue performance of vehicles, difficulty in getting the exact amounts to pay transport fares, receiving fake currencies, different fares for the same journey, difficulty of getting change for passengers and of course robbery against cars and passengers, due to cash being carried around,” Bawumia said.

He added, “Government, in collaboration with the private sector, therefore, developed the Tap and Go Transport Service, to address the above problems and to help formalize the informal transport sector, with the help of a well structured and tested technology.”