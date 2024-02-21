GIPC postpones 2nd diaspora investment summit

In an unexpected twist, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has announced the postponement of the eagerly awaited 2nd edition of the Diaspora Investment Summit.

Originally scheduled for February 28th to March 1st, 2024, the decision to reschedule was reached after careful consideration of various factors.

Expressing regret for any disappointment caused, the GIPC acknowledges the potential impact on participants, stakeholders, and the media.

Despite the setback, the commitment to delivering a top-notch summit that encourages meaningful dialogue and collaboration remains steadfast.

The GIPC extends its sincerest apologies for any inconvenience resulting from these changes.

Efforts are underway to meticulously reschedule the Diaspora Investment Summit to a later date, prioritizing the convenience and optimal participation of all involved parties.

Watch this space for further updates and comprehensive information on the rescheduling, which will be communicated through official GIPC channels in due course.