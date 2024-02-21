UTAG-UESD on indefinite strike over online teaching support allowance

University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declared an indefinite strike.

The strike is in response to the failure of the government to pay their Online Teaching Support Allowance.

In a statement, the lecturers advised all UTAG-UESD members to withdraw all teaching and teaching related services effective Tuesday, 20 February 2024, until further notice.

It cautioned that members who fail to comply would be referred to the Judicial Committee for appropriate actions.

Source: Classfmonline.com