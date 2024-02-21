Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

UTAG-UESD on indefinite strike over online teaching support allowance

Education UTAG-UESD on indefinite strike over online teaching support allowance
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declared an indefinite strike.

The strike is in response to the failure of the government to pay their Online Teaching Support Allowance.

In a statement, the lecturers advised all UTAG-UESD members to withdraw all teaching and teaching related services effective Tuesday, 20 February 2024, until further notice.

It cautioned that members who fail to comply would be referred to the Judicial Committee for appropriate actions.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NLC summons UTAG-UESD; wants indefinite strike suspended NLC summons UTAG-UESD; wants indefinite strike suspended

1 hour ago

It's very important we get clarity as to who a designated leader is — Alhassan Suhuyini demands clarity on supposed Majority reshuffle It's very important we get clarity as to who a designated leader is — Alhassan S...

2 hours ago

Driver granted bail; sentence deferred for rearing cattle in dwellingplaces Driver granted bail; sentence deferred for rearing cattle in dwelling places

2 hours ago

Mahama hosts 2024 NDC policy dialogue in Eastern Region Mahama hosts 2024 NDC policy dialogue in Eastern Region

2 hours ago

Political parties have a say in who is appointed as a caucus leader in Parliament – Speaker Bagbin Political parties have a say in who is appointed as a caucus leader in Parliamen...

2 hours ago

Ghanas unemployment rate goes up to 14.7, increases from 1.2million to 1.3million Ghana’s unemployment rate goes up to 14.7%, increases from 1.2million to 1.3mill...

2 hours ago

AR: Govt releases 14-million Euros to contractors to resume work on KATH MBU project A/R: Gov’t releases 14-million Euros to contractors to resume work on KATH MBU p...

2 hours ago

Bechem PRESEC gang-rape: Suspects on GH100,000 bail each Bechem PRESEC gang-rape: Suspects on GH¢100,000 bail each 

4 hours ago

'Ive earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued — Fatimatu Abubakar tells Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'I’ve earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued’ — Fatimatu Abub...

4 hours ago

Double the support you gave me to my successor — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media ‘Double the support you gave me to my successor’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

Just in....
body-container-line