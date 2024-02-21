Modern Ghana logo
21.02.2024 Education

NLC summons UTAG-UESD; wants indefinite strike suspended

21.02.2024

National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned the leadership of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to appear before the commission for declaring an indefinite strike which took effect from Tuesday, February 20.

The strike is in response to the failure of the government to pay their Online Teaching Support Allowance.

However, the commission wants UTAG-UESD to appear before it on Wednesday, February 28 for a hearing on the issue in dispute.

In the interim, the Commission has called on the lecturers to suspend the ongoing strike and return to the lecture halls while their concerns are addressed.

-Classfmonline.com

