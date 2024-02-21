Modern Ghana logo
Being a manager of Unilever Ghana at age 22 shaped my vision for Ghana's future; I'll give same opportunity to the youth — Alan

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed his intention to form a youthful government if elected as President in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Mr. Kyerematen has pledged that 50 percent of his appointees will be drawn from the youth, aiming to create a youthful cabinet to propel Ghana's development.

Taking to Facebook to share his vision, Kyerematen reflected on his own experience as a young leader and manager, expressing how his early role at the age of 22 as the manager of UAC, now Unilever Ghana Limited, played a pivotal role in shaping his vision for the future of the country.

“At the age of 22, I became a manager of UAC, now Unilever Ghana Limited, marking the start of a journey that shaped my vision for Ghana's future.

“Rising swiftly through the ranks, I learned the value of determination and innovation,” Kyerematen shared.

Highlighting the potential of fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from the youth, Kyerematen stressed the importance of harnessing these qualities for the progress of the nation.

He emphasized the need for a government that can adapt to change and foster innovation to address the challenges facing Ghana.

“We can harness fresh perspectives and foster innovation,” he said, expressing his belief in the ability of the youth to bring about positive change.

Kyerematen further stated that empowering the youth and providing opportunities for them is crucial for building a prosperous future for Ghana.

“Together, we can build a future where every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive,” he noted.

The Movement for Change leader concluded by expressing his readiness to lead the country into a new era of prosperity and progress.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

