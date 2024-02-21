'I’ve earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued’ — Fatimatu Abubakar tells Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information-designate, Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar has eulogized her predecessor and former boss, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Speaking during a farewell meeting with Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar pledged to continue the legacy of Mr. Oppong Nkrumah.

"I remember after every press briefing, the Minister would tell me to express myself, share my opinions and don’t just invite sector heads to the podium. When I watch my old videos, I see the woman I have become," she said.

"I thank you soo much. You are someone I admire, respect and someone I cherish so much. We became friends, my boss and I have earned a brother for life. What I am going to do within this period is to continue your legacy, work and honour all the blueprints you left," she added.

On his part, the now Minister for Works and Housing charged the media to double the support they gave him to his successor.

“Double the support you gave me to my successor. Be her advocate in your newsrooms so that her words don't get twisted. Some of your colleagues will intentionally twist her words to frame her as a liar," Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

He further expressed belief that Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar will do the job she has been assigned to the fullest of her ability.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has now been moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing in President Akufo-Addo's recent cabinet reshuffle, replacing Francis Asenso Boakye who is now the Minister of Roads and Highways.