‘Double the support you gave me to my successor’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

The outgoing Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the media to double their support for his successor, Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah addressed members of the media at a farewell meeting at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, February 21.

He thanked the media for their support during his tenure even in times where the ministry encountered financial challenges.

He emphasized that the new minister will need even stronger backing to effectively carry out her role.

“Be her advocate in your newsrooms so that her words don't get twisted. Some of your colleagues will intentionally twist her words to frame her as a liar," Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

He added, "The messages that government had asked me to push out, I was able to do that because you were here to capture it. There were even times we lacked resources but through it all, you were kind to us."

He further expressed belief that Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar will do the job she has been assigned to the fullest of her ability.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has now been moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing in President Akufo-Addo's recent cabinet reshuffle, replacing Francis Asenso Boakye who is now the Minister of Roads and Highways.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

'Double the support you gave me to my successor' — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

