‘My job at Information Ministry couldn't have been successful without you’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

Outgone Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has expressed gratitude to the ministry’s press corp for their support during his tenure.

He acknowledged that without the media, the job he was assigned to do as the mouthpiece of government wouldn't have been successful.

Addressing the media during a farewell meeting at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, February 21, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who is now the Minister of Works and Housing said there were times the ministry lacked resources yet the media were kind to them and still propagated their messages.

“The messages that government had asked me to push out, I was able to do that because you were here to capture it. There were even times we lacked resources but through it all, you were kind to us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in his major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, February 21, moved Mr. Oppong Nkrumah to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

He was replaced by his deputy Ms. Fatimatu Abubarkar, whom the minister urged the media to give more support and respect than he was given.

On their part, the media also extended their gratitude for the opportunity given to them and the cordial relationship they enjoyed under him.

They presented him with a smock and traditional sandals, known locally as ‘ahenema’.