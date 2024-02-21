Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘My job at Information Ministry couldn't have been successful without you’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

Social News Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing

Outgone Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has expressed gratitude to the ministry’s press corp for their support during his tenure.

He acknowledged that without the media, the job he was assigned to do as the mouthpiece of government wouldn't have been successful.

Addressing the media during a farewell meeting at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, February 21, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who is now the Minister of Works and Housing said there were times the ministry lacked resources yet the media were kind to them and still propagated their messages.

“The messages that government had asked me to push out, I was able to do that because you were here to capture it. There were even times we lacked resources but through it all, you were kind to us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in his major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, February 21, moved Mr. Oppong Nkrumah to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

He was replaced by his deputy Ms. Fatimatu Abubarkar, whom the minister urged the media to give more support and respect than he was given.

On their part, the media also extended their gratitude for the opportunity given to them and the cordial relationship they enjoyed under him.

They presented him with a smock and traditional sandals, known locally as ‘ahenema’.

221202445645-wbreuhgtto-0728b025-7b16-4b72-8148-c5d240163efc.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'Ive earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued — Fatimatu Abubakar tells Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'I’ve earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued’ — Fatimatu Abub...

1 hour ago

Double the support you gave me to my successor — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media ‘Double the support you gave me to my successor’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

1 hour ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing ‘My job at Information Ministry couldn't have been successful without you’ — Koj...

1 hour ago

Parliament demands details on 12million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal Parliament demands details on $12million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal

1 hour ago

Sissala West rejects DCE nominee Sissala West rejects DCE nominee

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin withdraws proposed amendments to anti-LGBTQI bill Afenyo-Markin withdraws proposed amendments to anti-LGBTQI bill

1 hour ago

Majority Caucus storms Jubilee House over leadership change brouhaha Majority Caucus storms Jubilee House over leadership change brouhaha

2 hours ago

Any attempt to rig election 2024 for Bawumia will incur peoples wrath — Lawyer Alifoa warns NPP Any attempt to rig election 2024 for Bawumia will incur people’s wrath — Lawyer ...

3 hours ago

Majority Caucus will welcome a reshuffle of leadership – NPP MP backtracks Majority Caucus will welcome a reshuffle of leadership – NPP MP backtracks

4 hours ago

Tema: Unidentified men attack Meridian enclave residents Tema: Unidentified men attack Meridian enclave residents

Just in....
body-container-line