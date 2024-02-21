Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

"Pragia rider" who knocked teacher and crashed soldier convicted  

Crime & Punishment Pragia rider who knocked teacher and crashed soldier convicted
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has convicted a tricycle rider popularly called Pragia who knocked down a female teacher and crashed a soldier who intervened.

The Court however deferred the sentence to March 7, 2024, to allow the family of the errant driver to reach out to the victims on their medical treatment settlement.

Christian Kpornyo is facing charges of riding without a licence, dangerous riding, negligently causing harm and failure to attend to the injured persons.

Kpornyo admitted riding without a license and negligently causing harm to Charlotte Okyere and Private Kofi Takyi, thus, he was convicted on his own plea.

He also denied riding dangerously and was guilty with an explanation for failure to attend to the injured persons.

The prosecution was asked by the Court to file and serve their disclosure on the accused person for trial.

Police Chief Inspector David Amofa told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that on February 9, 2024, at about 0930 hours, Kpornyo was in charge of his motor tricycle at Senfi with the registration number M-21 AS2215 when he rode dangerously, hitting Charlotte.

He said Kpornyo after hitting and running, was given a chase by the soldiers: Kofi Takyi and Dominic Ofori. They arrested him and asked him to send the vehicle to the Senfi Police Station but he refused.

Chief Inspector Amofa said Kpornyo, the accused person, then started riding towards Dominase, thus, Ofori got down, leaving Private Takyi in it.

Kpornyo, the Court heard that he told Takyi that he would send him to Dominase to teach him a lesson but he later fell from the tricycle when the rider drove in a zigzag manner.

The prosecution said Private Takyi got head and body injuries as he became unconscious.

All this while, Ofori was still running after him until he intercepted him at a section of the road and he asked of his colleague, but Kpornyo could not tell him his whereabouts.

Police said after a search, Ofori found Takyi unconscious with multiple injuries. He was rushed to the Dominase Hospital where he was admitted and treated for two weeks. Charlotte was also treated and discharged.

Chief Inspector Amofa said a formal complaint was lodged with the Police, leading to Kpornyo’s arrest.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'Ive earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued — Fatimatu Abubakar tells Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'I’ve earned a brother for life; your legacy shall be continued’ — Fatimatu Abub...

1 hour ago

Double the support you gave me to my successor — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media ‘Double the support you gave me to my successor’ — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to media

1 hour ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing ‘My job at Information Ministry couldn't have been successful without you’ — Koj...

1 hour ago

Parliament demands details on 12million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal Parliament demands details on $12million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal

1 hour ago

Sissala West rejects DCE nominee Sissala West rejects DCE nominee

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin withdraws proposed amendments to anti-LGBTQI bill Afenyo-Markin withdraws proposed amendments to anti-LGBTQI bill

1 hour ago

Majority Caucus storms Jubilee House over leadership change brouhaha Majority Caucus storms Jubilee House over leadership change brouhaha

2 hours ago

Any attempt to rig election 2024 for Bawumia will incur peoples wrath — Lawyer Alifoa warns NPP Any attempt to rig election 2024 for Bawumia will incur people’s wrath — Lawyer ...

3 hours ago

Majority Caucus will welcome a reshuffle of leadership – NPP MP backtracks Majority Caucus will welcome a reshuffle of leadership – NPP MP backtracks

4 hours ago

Tema: Unidentified men attack Meridian enclave residents Tema: Unidentified men attack Meridian enclave residents

Just in....
body-container-line