Scary stray cow with long horns causes panic in Kumasi

Drivers and pedestrians using the Kumasi Airport roundabout to the Manhyia roundabout road last Saturday evening experienced scary moments when a stray cow ran towards them.

Both motorists and pedestrians were scared by the spectacle, especially as they did not know what was going to happen to them.

The cow originated from the Airport roundabout direction, and ran at top speed in the middle of the road around 5:45pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024, a development which could have led to an accident.

Virtually, all the drivers that plied the road at that time, especially those that were coming from the Manhyia roundabout area, started to panic upon seeing the cow.

Some of the drivers were forced to park their vehicles on the shoulder of the busy road to prevent a possible head-on collision with the stray cow, its long horns adding to its scary look.

Some of the drivers on the road were not lucky enough, as the stray cow caused slight damages to their vehicles as it ran pass them.

Eyewitnesses at the scene, including women and children, also had to run for their lives. Luckily, no human injuries were recorded.

Some drivers who spoke to the paper, slammed the city authorities for allowing stray animals to roam about the streets of Kumasi, thereby posing danger to motorists and pedestrains.

“There should be strict laws that prevent stray animals from roaming in the streets of Kumasi since it poses danger to human beings,” Kwaku Ofori, a taxi driver, said.

On his part, Yaw Mensah, a resident of Dichemso, said stray animals roaming the streets was becoming frequent, stressing that the city authorities should sit up and act now.

