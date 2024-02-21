Modern Ghana logo
NDPC advocates for citizen-focused development strategy

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD || contributor
The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has advocated for a citizen-centric approach to national development planning as part of its current review of the nation's 40-year Plan.

It called for close collaboration between stakeholders to realise the nation's aspirations and align with the emerging long-term vision.

The Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Kodjo Mensah Abrampah, stated this at a forum with political parties on the review of the Long-Term National Development Plan of Ghana: 2018-2057 in Accra.

"We need a cohesive national vision with clear targets and metrics aligned to the hopes and expectations of our citizens. This will enable us to accurately gauge progress against agreed objectives," he noted.

"While we have made important strides over the decades with initiatives focusing on infrastructure, agriculture and social services, we have often struggled with continuity between governments. This has hampered our progress," he added.

Dr Abrampah said the time had come for a simplified, flexible planning methodology directly informed by the aspirations of Ghanaians.

"If our development strategy does not reflect the living realities of Ghanaians from all walks of life, we cannot expect it to succeed," he warned.

On the impact of recent global crises, Dr Abrampah underscored the need for pragmatic assessments and flexibility.

"From COVID-19 to climate change, we face evolving challenges that require us to regularly review our goals and priorities. Our planning cannot afford to remain static," he said.

The NDPC initiated a review of the Long-Term National Development Plan of Ghana (2018-2057), known as the 40-Year Plan to reflect recent global events and emerging issues.

The proposed revised document has already incorporated feedback from civil society, experts and government agencies.

