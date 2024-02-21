Modern Ghana logo
NDPC calls for collaboration in WASH sector

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD
The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, has called on stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sector to extend discussions beyond the confines of the sector, considering its broader implications on public health and the environment.

He drew attention to issues affecting water resources, stressing the need for comprehensive discussions to address multifaceted challenges.

Opening a two-day WASH coordination workshop in Akosombo, he elaborated on the interconnectivity of water resource issues, noting that activities from sectors like agriculture, energy and mining critically impact water quality and availability.

"A holistic approach is needed when formulating WASH initiatives, recognising these broader implications and cross-cutting nature of interventions required," Dr Mensah-Abrampa stated.

Citing coordination efforts underway for challenges like food security, infrastructure and more, Dr Mensah-Abrampa called for unified efforts on water resources.

"Discussions must involve diverse voices to tackle the multifaceted issues we face," he added.

The workshop centred on diagnosing the obstacles hindering effective coordination and establishing agreements to enhance information sharing, resource allocation and collective action.

"By harmonising our work across sectors, we can improve delivery and accessibility of clean and sustainable water along with sanitation for all communities," he noted.

On his part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Noah Tumfo, emphasised the importance of coordination in advancing the goals of the water sector, acknowledging it as an ongoing endeavour.

