Sunyani Traditional Council announces pre-burial rites for ‘Sunyanimanhene’

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has announced that the pre-burial funeral rites for Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area, would be held from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene and Acting President of the Council, said at a press conference in Sunyani on Tuesday that residents would be required to wear mourning dress; red or black, during the period while a ban on drumming, noisemaking, funeral activities and all social gatherings would be in effect from Monday, March 11 to Tuesday, April 9.

He said to maintain cleanliness in Sunyani and its environs, a general clean-up exercise had been scheduled for Saturday, March 23, which would involve cleaning the streets and painting of buildings along roadsides.

Nana Sarbeng said the Council would be receiving donations in cash and kind from well-wishers, public and private companies and institutions at the Old Palace, Area One, behind the Cocoa House at the Sunyani Town Centre centre from Tuesday, March 12 to Friday, March 15.

He however, clarified Christians would have the freedom to worship without any restrictions during the Good Friday-Easter festivities, from March 29 to Picnic Day, Monday, April 1.

The Sunyani Traditional Council announced the demise of Nana Nkrawiri on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Known in private life as Christian Kwaakye, Nana Nkrawiri was a retired educationist and became the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980.

